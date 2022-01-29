Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

