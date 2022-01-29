Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 3.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Meritor by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Meritor by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. Meritor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

