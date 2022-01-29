Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $11.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 51.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MESO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. 118,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.18. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

