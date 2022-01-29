Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 38.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesoblast by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

