Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a $60.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

