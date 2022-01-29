Methanex (TSE:MX) PT Raised to C$45.00 at UBS Group

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MX. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.18.

Get Methanex alerts:

TSE:MX opened at C$59.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$37.85 and a twelve month high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.8200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.