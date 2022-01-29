M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.80 ($3.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday.

M&G stock opened at GBX 213.10 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 175.90 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 85.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207.73.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

