MIB Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $537,321.63 and approximately $20.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00096714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018075 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 444,096,031 coins and its circulating supply is 166,794,103 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.