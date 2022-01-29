Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

NASDAQ MU opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

