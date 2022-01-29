Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $203,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 85,637 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,839,899 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,875,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,087 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90,778 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,248,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $352,031,000 after acquiring an additional 84,059 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

