MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 8.5%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $321.00 and last traded at $323.70. 23,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 597,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.33.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,762,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.