MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 8.5%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $321.00 and last traded at $323.70. 23,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 597,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.65.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.33.
In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,762,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
