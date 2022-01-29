Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.49. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 27,629 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.59 million and a PE ratio of -36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Get Midland Exploration alerts:

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals, as well as REE mine discoveries. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.