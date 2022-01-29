Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.04

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $9.00. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 15,789 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

