Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 9,115 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 44.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $40.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

