Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

