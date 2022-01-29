Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.31 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

