Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 432,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 355,480 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,041,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter.

QSR stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

