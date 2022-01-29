Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 43.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ETRN stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.02. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

