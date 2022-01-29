Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, Bank of America cut Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 19.84%. Research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 406,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 322,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 97,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

