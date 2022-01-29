MKS Instruments, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $10.65 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.42. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $72,222,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $15,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.