Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $36,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 105,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 92,625 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 366.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,185,230. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.96.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.