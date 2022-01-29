Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the stock.
MRNA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.00.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.96. Moderna has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,185,230 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
