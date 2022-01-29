Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.96. Moderna has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,185,230 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

