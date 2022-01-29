Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $67.47, but opened at $64.42. Mondelez International shares last traded at $64.23, with a volume of 129,297 shares traded.

The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

