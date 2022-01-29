Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. B. Riley raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $229.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 124,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.