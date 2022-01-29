Morgan Stanley Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $167.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $140.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.03. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $117.86 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.