Morgan Stanley Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $167.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.
Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $140.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.03. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $117.86 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.
In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
