Morgan Stanley Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $384.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $384.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.20.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $317.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.90. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

