Morgan Stanley Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $18.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPRO. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

LPRO opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013 in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Open Lending by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Open Lending by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

