Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Saturday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.20).

Shares of AV traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 433.50 ($5.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,895,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 332.60 ($4.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.20 ($6.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 411.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.14.

In related news, insider Martin Strobel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($212,628.17). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,132.72).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

