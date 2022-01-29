Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14,188.27

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £141.88 ($191.42) and traded as low as £140.66 ($189.77). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £140.66 ($189.77), with a volume of 717 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £548.42 million and a P/E ratio of 17.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £139.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 500 ($6.75) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $225.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

