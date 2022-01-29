MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $75,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MSCI by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,427,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $508.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $583.24 and a 200-day moving average of $610.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.24 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

