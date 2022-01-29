MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €240.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €210.57 ($239.29).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €185.50 ($210.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €182.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €192.50. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

