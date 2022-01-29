Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 225 ($3.04) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MLI. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

MLI stock opened at GBX 186 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.56. The company has a market capitalization of £540.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 175.56 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.75). The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 3.38 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

About Mueller Industries

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

