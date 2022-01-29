Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 158.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

