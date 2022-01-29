Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Murphy Oil stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

