Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $161,000 Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Standex International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,585 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $98.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

