Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $169,000 Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,181,000 after buying an additional 98,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veritiv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veritiv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Veritiv by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

VRTV opened at $90.16 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.