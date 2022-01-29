Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,462,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after acquiring an additional 233,446 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after acquiring an additional 139,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 497,216 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.