Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 1,561.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hanger stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

