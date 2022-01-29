Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 83.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,908 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WW International were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of WW International by 130.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WW International by 31.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 12.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.56. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

WW International Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

