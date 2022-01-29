Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 103 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,113,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.93.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

