Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $643,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $103.52 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

