Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $857,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.47.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $201.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average is $206.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

