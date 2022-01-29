Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 7,346 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 60.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

