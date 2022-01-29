Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Nautilus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLS. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.