nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.96.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24. nCino has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $842,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,539. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in nCino by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 158,667 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in nCino by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in nCino by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in nCino by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in nCino by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

