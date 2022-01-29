Needham & Company LLC Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $600.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.29.

NYSE:FICO opened at $493.12 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

