Needham & Company LLC Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $600.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.29.
NYSE:FICO opened at $493.12 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
