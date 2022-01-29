Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.36

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.36 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 12298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

Separately, TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

