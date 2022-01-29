Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $387.00 and last traded at $383.97. Approximately 189,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,893,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.70.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.97.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.89. The company has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

