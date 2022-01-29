Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Update

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,800 shares, an increase of 223.6% from the December 31st total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,586,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Netlist stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 0.83. Netlist has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Netlist had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

