NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Strong Earnings

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 7,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 368,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 183,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68.

About NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

